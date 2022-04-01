ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

