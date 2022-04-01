ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 7,418 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

