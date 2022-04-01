Ares Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $480,927.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $480,927.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.22 or 0.07464465 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,252.37 or 0.99863346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

