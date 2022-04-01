Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

