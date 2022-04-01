Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,662. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

