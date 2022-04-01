Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,054. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.