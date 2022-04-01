Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.45. 3,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $190,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

