Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.21. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

