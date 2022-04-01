Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.