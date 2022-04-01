Arcus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes accounts for about 19.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 6.30%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

