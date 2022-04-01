Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LFG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

