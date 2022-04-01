Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of ABUS opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $442.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.