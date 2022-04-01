Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

