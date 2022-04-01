Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

