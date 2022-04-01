AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

AppFolio stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,774.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AppFolio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AppFolio by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

