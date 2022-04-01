AppCoins Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $261.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00108278 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 241,484,724 coins and its circulating supply is 241,484,723 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.