Apollon Limassol Price Hits $2.86 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $940,774.73 and approximately $350,909.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00209826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00419516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.