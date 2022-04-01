Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE APO opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

