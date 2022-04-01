Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Up 2.2%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 10,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

