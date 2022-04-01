Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.