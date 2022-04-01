Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,140. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

