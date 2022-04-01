Analyzing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

7.3% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.86 -$60.54 million ($1.42) -4.58 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $341.95 million 3.44 $73.22 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -18.89% -31.71% -4.83% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.27% 16.52% 11.43%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

