Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) PT at $1,725.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.33. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

