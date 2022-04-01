Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT at €6.08

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.68).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOKIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

