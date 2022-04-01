Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $7.53

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.