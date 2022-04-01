Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $16.29

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 9,419,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

