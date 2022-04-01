Analysts Issue Forecasts for South Plains Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Plains Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

