Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE opened at $55.46 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BCE by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

