Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. 53,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

