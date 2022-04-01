Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post $64.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

TTCF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. 350,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

