Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
