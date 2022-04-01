Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to report ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($2.78). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($4.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,295. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $55,500,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.