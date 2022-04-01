Analysts Expect ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADS-TEC Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADS-TEC Energy.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

