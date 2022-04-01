Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

