Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

