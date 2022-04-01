Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Agiliti posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agiliti by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $21.10 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.