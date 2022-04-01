Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 210,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

