Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

IBML traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 125,477 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

