Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

