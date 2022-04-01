Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. 8,451,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

