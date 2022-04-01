Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 4,670,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,108. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

