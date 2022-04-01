Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 23,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.