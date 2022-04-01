Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 443,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 817,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 4,396,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

