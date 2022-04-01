Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.38. 3,087,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

