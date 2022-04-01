Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 2,368,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,553. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

