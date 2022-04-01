Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 231,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,051. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

