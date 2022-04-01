Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 16,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,449. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.