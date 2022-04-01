Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

