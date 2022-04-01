American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
AMWD stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $811.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Woodmark (Get Rating)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.