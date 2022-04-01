American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Head to Head Comparison

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Newell Brands alerts:

This table compares Newell Brands and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newell Brands and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than American Rebel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $10.59 billion 0.84 $572.00 million $1.33 16.10 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newell Brands beats American Rebel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment includes global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atl

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.